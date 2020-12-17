Robert Downey Jr. Doesn’t Have Any Plans To Revive Iron Man: ‘I’ve Done All I Could’

The end for Iron Man really is here.

Robert Downey Jr. says he’s “done all I could” with the character over the past decade, shooting down any rumours fans will see him return as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming the character won’t make a cameo in the delayed “Black Widow” movie, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso previously confirmed the studio has zero plans to revive Iron Man.

Downey Jr. says he’s ready to “do other things” now that his Marvel duties are behind him.

“Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey and things end,” he tells the Hindustan Times. “I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

Making his debut as Tony Stark in 2008, Downey Jr. says “I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel, which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key – the worst thing you can do is get in your own way.”

The actor will once again return to the role of Sherlock Holmes in “Sherlock Holmes 3”, due in theatres in late 2021.