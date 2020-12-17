Justin Timberlake Makes His Return To Acting As Apple TV+ Drops Emotional New ‘Palmer’ Movie Trailer

Justin Timberlake is making a return to acting with the new Apple TV+ movie “Palmer”.

The streaming service dropped the trailer for the upcoming flick, in which Timberlake plays a former college football star named Eddie Palmer who is trying to get his life back together after serving 12 years in prison.

Palmer forms an unlikely bond with a young boy named Sam (Ryder Allen), whose mother has abandoned him.

A synopsis reads, “[Palmer] returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small-town community.

“Things become more complicated when Vivian’s hard-living neighbour Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique seven-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer’s reluctant care.”

“In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam’s teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer’s past threatens to tear apart this new life.”

“Palmer” will be released on Apple TV+ on January 29.