Selena Gomez Dishes On ‘Bittersweet’ 2020

Selena Gomez has had big wins in 2020, but she would rather see the world in a better place.

Gomez joins Billie Eilish, DaBaby and John Janick on the cover of Billboard‘s “The No. 1s Issue”. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum had a big year between the release of her chart-topping album, Rare, and the launch of her Rare Beauty line.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says It’s ‘Important’ To Be ‘Authentic’

“There’s this bittersweet feeling, of course,” she tells the publication. “I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.”

Gomez also opens up about her “Dishes” collaboration with Blackpink: “The idea of doing something with a dominant girl group, bringing their culture here — and obviously they did equal for me over there — it just seemed so perfect.”

DaBaby tells the publication about his own approach to pivoting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Trailer Drops

“Everybody just had to adapt, find new ways to market themselves and their music,” he says. “I feel like we came out on top at the height of the pandemic.”

“When I made Rockstar, I knew it was a monster record,” DaBaby concludes. “What I tend to do when I drop a project, the first song I throw out is not the one that I want to stick. That’s just to get the fans ready.”