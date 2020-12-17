Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Dolly Parton’s ‘Hard Candy Christmas’ In Festive ‘Kellyoke’ Performance

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to spread some Christmas cheer with her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The musician belted out Dolly Parton’s festive hit “Hard Candy Christmas”, dressing for the occasion in a green silk dress.

Clarkson was joined by her band on stage, with her performing in front of numerous lit-up trees and one big Christmas tree next to her.

The ballad featured on Parton’s 1984 holiday album, Once Upon a Christmas, with Kenny Rogers.

“Me, I’ll be just fine and dandy/ Lord it’s like a hard candy Christmas/ I’m barely gettin’ through tomorrow/ But still I won’t let/ Sorrow bring me way down,” Clarkson sang.

Clarkson’s latest holiday cover comes after she belted out a bluesy cover of the 1989 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

She also recently sang her festive hit “Underneath The Tree”.