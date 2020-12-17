Denise Richards Says Charlie Sheen Divorce Aftermath Was ‘One Of The Hardest’ Moments Of Her Life

Denise Richards is ready to talk about her split from Charlie Sheen.

Richards, 49, spoke candidly about her 2006 divorce from the “Two and a Half Men” star. Richards admits she had trouble understanding why their was such a spotlight on her personal life.

“It was a hard thing to navigate and I’ve made a lot of mistakes,” she told People of her early rise to fame. “I obviously went through a very public divorce. It was hard for me to comprehend that my public divorce affected my work.”

“I didn’t understand it at that time because I thought, ‘How come? That’s my private life. It shouldn’t affect my work.’ But it did,” she added, calling the tumultuous time “one of the hardest of my life.”

Richard wanted to keep her head down and keep grinding, but it wasn’t so simple.

“That was a hard thing for me to go through and deal with,” she expressed. “I just wanted to keep doing what I loved to do and keep plugging away.”

“When I would do interviews I was very private, which I’m sure people now would find hard to believe because I’ve done reality shows and I’m on Instagram and stuff,” she concluded. “They wanted to imagine the actor in that role. And we would do our best to keep it and keep our private life private.”