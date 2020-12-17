Noel Gallagher Takes Swipe At ‘Do-Gooder’ Prince Harry And The Royals

Noel Gallagher has been ranting about Prince Harry and royal life.

The former Oasis frontman spoke about the royals in an interview with “The Matt Morgan Podcast”, the Daily Mail reported.

He said of the Duke of Sussex, who, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, stepped down as a senior member of the royal family on March 31, “Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He’s just a mad little kid. I don’t like do-gooders in general, they f**king wind me up.'”

Gallagher added that he feels sorry for the Queen and other members of the royal family because he thinks they’re actually having a “s**t” time as they “can’t do what they want.”

“They’re quite mad the royal family,” the singer went on. “What a terrible f**king s**t life they must lead, it’s just service, what a load of w***.”

“We grow up thinking what a life they lead. Living in Buckingham Palace with f**king boring ****s all day, what a f**king s**t life. Can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything, f**king going to Kenya on holiday.”

Despite his brother Liam revealing his hopes of becoming a Sir, he’s not interested in a knighthood.

Gallagher said, “Our kid is always going on about a f**king knighthood, who is under the impression I’m getting a knighthood?

“I can safely say I’d say no, because for a fact I’ll never get offered one. Not through any fault of my mine, just by being myself so I’m not f**king arsed.”