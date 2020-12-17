Cher Says Son Chaz Bono’s Gender Transition ‘Wasn’t Easy’

Cher has always been there for her son through difficult times.

In a new interview on CNN, the legendary entertainer opened up about son Chaz Bono’s gender transition.

RELATED: Cher Says She Hates Donald Trump More Than Anyone In Her Whole Life

“It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that,” Cher said.

“Then we talked about [whether Chaz was] transgender for many years and [he] would say, ‘No, I don’t want to [transition],'” she continued. “And then he went and said, ‘Okay, I want to do this.'”

Cher added, “But it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old [voicemail] message was on the phone, and that was very difficult.”

RELATED: Cher Reveals Fans At Broadway Show Once Rescued Her From Attempted Killer

She also noted that she didn’t “lose her child” and that he now simply exists in “a different shape.”

Bono underwent his very public transition from 2008 to 2010. In 2011, he became the first transgender contestant on “Dancing With The Stars”.