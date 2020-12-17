Drew Barrymore And Natalie Portman Admit They Each Had Difficult Experiences At School While Growing Up As Child Actresses

Drew Barrymore and Natalie Portman spoke about not having the easiest time in school as child actors during Thursday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Global.

Barrymore and Portman starred in the 1996 movie “Everyone Says I Love You” together, with the pair gushing over one another’s talents before Barrymore mentioned she hadn’t read about a lot of young actors having a difficult time growing up like she did.

Barrymore shared, “I read this thing about how you didn’t have an easy time in school because you would go out to movies and then come back and just have an awkward time with the other kids at school… I haven’t really read that from a lot of people and that was totally my experience, I really related to that.”

Portman responded, “I mean I think people get bullied for all sorts of reasons and that’s a lucky reason to be bullied for because you are doing something that you love, I mean if you are doing something that you love.

“I do think that that sort of creates your empathy like being on that side of the teasing certainly makes you never want to make anyone feel like that ever again.”

“The irony is that they would always say to me, ‘You think you’re so special,'” Barrymore went on. “And I really read that in what you said in the copy and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s exactly what they would say to me’ and I was like, ‘I not only don’t think I’m special but you are absolutely confirming I am not.”

Portman then said, “I know it’s so sad and also it’s like you know young people should be able to be proud of their accomplishments and I was like, ‘Oh God, I should just keep my head down all the time.’ Which isn’t a good way to go through life.”

The “Black Swan” actress then admitted she was voted “most likely to appear on ‘Jeopardy'” in high school, telling Barrymore: “I was like the biggest nerd at school. I was known for always having my hands covered in white out and being in all the dorky classes, as Barrymore gushed, “#HotNerd.”

