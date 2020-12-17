Post Malone Tells Jimmy Kimmel His Ideas For How To Improve Costco

If music doesn’t work out, Post Malone might have a future in corporate consulting.

On Wednesday, the rapper appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and he ended up talking to the host about their shared love for Costco.

“I never knew the beauty of Costco, and one day I woke up and I had an epiphany, and I was just like, ‘Let’s go to Costco,’” Malone recalled. “So we get up, get out of bed, go straight to Costco. I got my membership card, it’s the worst picture on the back I’ve ever seen. But it’s a beautiful place.”

Of course, any talk of Costco had to touch on the store’s infamous free sample lines, and that’s where Malone offered some ideas for improving the business model.

“I think we should just get rid of the samples completely,” he suggested, “or let you just sample stuff off of the shelf, pick something out and just go for it.”