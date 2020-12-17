Gugu Mbatha-Raw Reveals Her ‘Films Of Hope’ Watchlist To Help Communities Affected By COVID-19

Gugu Mbatha-Raw wants to uplift people with the power of film.

In a new video for IMDb and the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the star of “The Morning Show” reveals her “Films of Hope” watchlist to inspire film lovers and raise awareness for vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

“This has been such a challenging year in light of COVID-19,” the actress says. “It has affected us all and of course refugees and displaced communities are some of the most vulnerable. Right now, we all need hope and I wanted to find stories that inspire people at this time and call for action.”

She adds, “All three films I have chosen have magical hear-warming moments that inspire us and themes of resiliency and taking action in our lives.”



On Mbatha-Raw’s list are the films “Up”, “Amélie” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild”.

“The house takes off with a giant bunch of balloons, it’s just so uplifting. I could watch it forever!” she says of Pixar’s “Up”.

Talking about “Amélie”, the actress says, “It’s a magical story about how she helps people and makes people’s lives better.”



And finally, on “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, Mbatha-Raw says, “They really don’t have much materially, but there is such a wealth of imagination in her world. She is so tough and resilient. I draw so much courage from this tiny little girl who is so strong.”

In another “Films of Hope” interview, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and author Neil Gaiman also talk about the power of movies to inspire.

“I wanted to share my ‘Films of Hope’ Watchlist because COVID-19 has shown us how incredibly interconnected we all are and why, now more than ever, we need to help the most vulnerable – including refugees,” Gaiman says.

Sharing his own list, del Toro recommends everyone watch “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Tampopo”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Brazil”, “The Wizard of Oz” and Jean Cocteau’s “Beauty and the Beast” from 1946.