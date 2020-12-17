Miley Cyrus Recalls The Moment She Knew She ‘Really Made It,’ And It Involves Cher

Miley Cyrus is looking back at some early moments in her career.

The songstress, 28, joined her Plastic Hearts collaborator Billy Idol on the “Live Transmission Christmas” special on SiriusXM’s 1st Wave channel and spilled on the moment she knew she made it.

According to Cyrus, the moment came during a controversial time in her career.

“The amount of people that have talked s**t about my records or what I’m doing,” Cyrus confessed. “I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that’s when I thought I had really made it. I’m like, ‘Oh, Cher gives a f**k about what I’m doing.’”

But Cyrus insists Cher’s comments were a compliment, “Cher telling me that like what I was doing was… you know… she was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that s**t. And I’m like, ‘yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it’ Cher. That’s what I mean when these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to when they, when they, you know, f**king hate us, it’s still a compliment.”

Cyrus’ latest album, Plastic Hearts, is out now.