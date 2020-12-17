Amal Clooney Praises Husband George Clooney: ‘So Wonderfully Encouraging And Inspiring’

Amal Clooney has a lot of love for George Clooney.

The human rights attorney, 42, thanked George, 59, during the virtual launch of her new legal text The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, teasing of the toll writing the book has taken on her marriage.

“I know this process seemed interminable to him,” Amal told a global audience of legal experts. “Especially since I was always so sure that this was ‘the very last drafting session,’ over and over again!”

“The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process,” she continued. “He was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring… I really did not need another example of how amazing he is but this process provided one.”

Amal revealed that George was probably watching the virtual launch.

“I think he’s watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say ‘thank you,'” she expressed. “For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again!”

Amal hopes The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law will be used by lawyers and courts to protect average citizens from abuse of power and corruption.

“The right to a fair trial is fundamental to all of our rights and to democracy,” Amal asserted. “The world, as I sure you have noticed, is becoming increasingly authoritarian. And authoritarian leaders are increasingly using courts to consolidate their power.

The Clooneys got engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot later that year. They share twins, daughter Ella Clooney and son Alexander Clooney, 3.