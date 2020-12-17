Jennifer Lopez And Netflix Team Up On ‘The Cipher’ Movie Adaptation

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip/CP Images
Jennifer Lopez and Netflix have their hands on Isabella Maldonado’s bestselling book “The Cipher”.

Lopez will star in and serve as a producer for the movie adaptation of the novel. JLo plays Nina Guerrera, an FBI agent at the heart of a mastermind serial killer’s nefarious plot.

The “Hustlers” actress has a ton of projects ahead of her, including “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson, “The Godmother” and “Shotgun Wedding” co-starring Armie Hammer.

Lopez, 51, will also serve as the headliner for the 2020 “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

