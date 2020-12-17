Jennifer Lopez And Netflix Team Up On ‘The Cipher’ Movie Adaptation

Jennifer Lopez and Netflix have their hands on Isabella Maldonado’s bestselling book “The Cipher”.

Lopez will star in and serve as a producer for the movie adaptation of the novel. JLo plays Nina Guerrera, an FBI agent at the heart of a mastermind serial killer’s nefarious plot.

The “Hustlers” actress has a ton of projects ahead of her, including “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson, “The Godmother” and “Shotgun Wedding” co-starring Armie Hammer.

Lopez, 51, will also serve as the headliner for the 2020 “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.