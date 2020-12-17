Pete Davidson Reportedly Getting All His Tattoos Removed

It’s no secret that Pete Davidson is a tattoo aficionado, with more than 100 individual tats inked on his body.

However, it appears the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star is having second thoughts.

That’s according to film critic Mike McGranaghan, who was on a virtual Q&A with Davidson, director Judd Apatow and the cast of their film “The King of Staten Island”.

“Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND,” he wrote. “And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!”

While McGranaghan’s tweet was met with some skepticism, he insisted that Davis is serious, and explained why.

“He even showed his hand, which is already done,” McGranaghan wrote, pointing to the screenshot he posted in which Davidson is displaying his tattoo-free hand.

“He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off,’” McGranaghan replied to a question.

According to Page Six, the moderator of the Q&A confirmed that Davidson did say he was in the process of having his ink removed.

Back in 2018, Davidson joked about the matching tattoos that he and ex-fiancee Ariana Grande got shortly after their brief engagement.

“And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 per cent of it said yes,” he said during a standup comedy performance. “So, my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s**t, man. They’re literally f**king haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, f**k that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”