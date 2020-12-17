Hailee Steinfeld Gets Real About The Woes Of Dating In The Public Eye: ‘We Have No Control’

Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about how the public’s fascination with her love life is a “‘tough thing to comprehend.”

As Glamour U.K. magazine’s January cover star, the actress, 24, shared her experiences with dating in the spotlight. Steinfeld was previously linked to Niall Horan and her “Romeo And Juliet” co-star Douglas Booth.

“I was going to talk about being in control of it, but the issue is, a lot of people don’t feel they have control over what people know about them or find out about them,” she explained. “Some of our most private moments can be somehow publicized or leaked and we have no control over that, which is a tough thing to comprehend.”

But despite the negative side to being a celebrity, Steinfeld said she feels “so fortunate to be in the place that I’m in.”

“I feel blessed to be working and to be playing unbelievable parts, producing an amazing project, and that’s what I want to talk about, that’s what I’m most proud of,” she added. “That’s what I want people to know, and they can choose to be on board with it or not.”

And one of those roles Steinfeld is excited about is her part in Disney+’s series “Hawkeye”. The “Dickinson” star will play Marvel hero Kate Bishop in the upcoming series.

