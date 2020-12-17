Prince Charles And Camilla Release Colourful Holiday Card

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall went for a summery feel for their 2020 Christmas card.

After what could be described as a dull year, the royal couple revealed their bright and cheerful holiday card.

Taken in the garden at their Birkhall home in Scotland, Charles and Camilla are snuggled up on a bench, surrounded by the infamous garden that accompanies the home. In the foreground of the photo, you can even spot bees on the blooms.

Much of Birkhall’s garden, which was previously owned by the Queen Mother, had to be replanted after a massive flood in 2016 from the River Muick.

Seeing as the royals really couldn’t travel anywhere this year, the choice in picture reflected the down to earth nature of what they have been doing. A contrast to last year’s card which featured Charles and Camilla on their tour of Cuba.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 🎄 The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/ed7iVYY72L — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 20, 2019

Prince William and Kate Middleton also went for a familiar at home look for their 2020 card with a picture of the family of five at at their Anmer Hall home.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄. 📸 by Matt Porteous pic.twitter.com/fz8ZnrAqbD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 16, 2020

Christmas will look a lot different for the royals this year as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle, continuing to isolate, instead of travelling to Sandringham where they traditionally host a formal multi-family gathering.