Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Working On ‘All My Children’ Revival

One of daytime television’s most popular daytime shows is getting a revival.

After running for 41 years, an “All My Children” reboot is in the early stages of development, coming back as “Pine Valley” reports Entertainment Weekly.

Former stars and Hollywood powerhouse couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be executive producing. Ripa starred in the original as Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002 and Consuelos as Mateo Santos from 1995-2002.

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Talks About Being Home With Kelly Ripa For First Time In Four Months

“Pine Valley” will reportedly be about a “young journalist with a secret agenda who arrives in town intent on exposing the dark and murderous history of Pine Valley. However, they soon become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.”

During a reunion earlier this year, the cast expressed they would be open for a reboot.

“I don’t think that any of us — if the time was right — would say no to that!” Walt Willey told the publication.

Adding, “It’s such a wonderful piece of Americana. The fans who loved us so much, and we love them just as much. We’d do it for them.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Has A Dreamy Swimsuit Snap Of Mark Consuelos On Her Pillow

Ripa currently hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and Consuelos is busy as Hiram Lodge on “Riverdale”.