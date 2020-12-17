Will Smith Presents Unseen Moments From The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion

The recent HBO Max cast reunion of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” contained plenty of memorable moments, from Will Smith and Janet Hubert finally ending their decades-long feud to an emotional tribute to the late James Avery, a.k.a. Uncle Phil.

However, what viewers saw wasn’t the whole story. On Thursday, Smith shared a new video on YouTube, titled “Everything you didn’t see in the ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion”.

The video features seven minutes of outtakes and additional footage that didn’t make it into the original reunion special, including Smith revealing his theory about what brought “magic” to the show.

“The casting,” he said. “It’s one of those things. You cannot buy or fake chemistry. When people vibe, when people are in sync and in tune and in harmony, you can’t fake that. And when you have it, it creates magic.”

Smith also featured a look at Alfonso Ribeiro’s audition tape that landed him the role of Carlton. “Everybody in that cast has more experience than me,” Smith said, admitting he was initimdated to be surrounded by such veteran actors. “And they picked me?”

The video also contains additional footage of Hubert and Smith sharing their respective thoughts on making their peace.

“Janet held a ground of authenticity and dignity that, at 21 years old, I didn’t see as clearly as I see today,” Smith admitted.

Said Hubert: “I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation Will and I had together, the moments that we shared the other day, it’s healing.”