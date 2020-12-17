‘Little House On The Prairie’ Reboot In The Works

Another day, another classic television show about to be rebooted.

This time, it’s “Little House on the Prairie”, the wholesome TV hit that became one of television’s top-rated shows during its 1970s heyday.

Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s autobiographical novels about growing up in a farm outside Walnut Grove, Minnesota in the 1870s, the series ran from 1974 until 1983, starring Michael Landon as Charles “Pa” Ingalls and future Screen Actors Guild president Melissa Gilbert as his young daughter, Laura, a.k.a. “Shortcake.”

RELATED: Melissa Gilbert Opens Up About ‘Life-Altering’ Spinal Surgery

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content (responsible for such series as “Homecoming”, “Dickinson” and “13 Reasons Why”) are mounting a TV reboot of the beloved series.

Trip Friendly — whose father, Ed, purchased the film and television rights books — will be executive producing.

“Fans are eager to see ‘Little House on the Prairie’ come back to the screen, and we agree the time is right,” Friendly told EW. “We feel optimistic that this will happen.” The news of a “Little House” TV reboot comes after a 2016 report from The Hollywood Reporter that a movie was in development, plans which apparently fizzled. RELATED: ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Movie Makes The Move To Paramount