James Van Der Beek And Kids Surprise A Deserving Family For Christmas

James Van Der Beek and his family are giving back this holiday season.

Fresh off their move to Texas, the star teamed up with grocery store HEB and the Pop-Up Birthday organization to surprise single mother Anna and her young son, Dan.

Van Der Beek brought two of his five children, Joshua, 8, and Anabel, 6, to the store for a shopping trip where they picked out baking supplies, decorations and, of course, toys.

“You know what, I’m going to do his mother a favour and not get him anything with green slime,” Van Der Beek joked as his son picked out a slime container. They did add board games and a toy truck.

Adding a Christmas tree to the mix, the “Dawson’s Creek” star delivered the goodies to Anna and Dan.

“Thank you so much, man. It means so much to me. I’m so appreciative. This is the biggest blessing to happen,” Anna said while holding back the tears.

Van Der Beek later said, “To be in the position to be able to pull up to somebody’s house with a pickup truck full of stuff and make them happy is the biggest gift.”