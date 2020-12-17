Cardi B Learns Ballet In First Episode Of New Series ‘Cardi Tries _______’

Cardi B is venturing out of her comfort zone, and she’s doing it while the cameras roll.

On Thursday, Facebook Watch debuted the first episode of “Cardi Tries _____”, a new series that follows the “Bodak Yellow” rapper as she attempts things she’s never done before.

In the debut, she learns ballet from famed choreographer and director Debbie Allen.

“In her own words, Cardi has ‘two left feet,'” reads a caption for the episode. “But with legendary choreographer Debbie Allen’s help, can Cardi trade her twerks for pliés?”

RELATED: Cardi B Accepts ‘Woman Of The Year’ Honour From Breonna Taylor’s Mom At ‘Women In Music’ Event

Cardi teased the series’ debut on Instagram, sharing some clips and a bit of info about what viewers can expect in future episodes.

Revealing she’ll attempt to be a firefighter, a stunt car driver, a teacher and a basketball player, she wrote, “Ever wondered whether I’d be a good ballerina?. Only one way to find out!”

New episodes of “Cardi Tries _____” will debut each Thursday.