Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Is Spreading Christmas Cheer

If Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, that would make her daughter, Monroe, the princess.

In a sweet clip on Instagram, Monroe, 9, shows off her holiday cheer by running to an RV with a “Xmas bomb” in hand, yelling, “Let’s get festive!”

Just like that, the RV is transformed and Carey, Monroe and son, Moroccan hit the road.

“So we’re on our festive road trip making our way across the land, celebrating and staying safe, seeing so many familiar places,” Carey can be heard saying in the video.

Adding, “This is the best way to be outdoors… but not really be outdoors.”

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” recently landed back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and now ties for the most time at No. 1 among the holiday hits.