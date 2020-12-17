Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Lily Collins & More Honoured By PETA

PETA has announced the winners of its annual Libby Awards, with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals honouring several celebrities for their commitment to protecting the rights of animals.

“Libby” is short for “liberation” — as in animal liberation — and the awards are presented in honour of individuals, products, and brands that go above and beyond for animals.

Whether it’s “leading by vegan example, creating a cruelty-free makeup line, urging fans to boycott SeaWorld, speaking out against tiger selfies, adopting a pup during quarantine or rescuing a drowning duckling,” on Thursday, PETA announced this year’s Libby winners are Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Miguel Bernardeau, Madelaine Petsch, Lily Collins and Grayson Dolan.

Lizzo won Favourite Vegan Cooking Videos for her “good as hell” TikTok recipes, including an all-vegan Thanksgiving spread.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty line — which contains no animal ingredients and is certified cruelty-free by PETA — won for Favourite Vegan Makeup Line.

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch was won the honour for Favourite Post for Animals, thanks to an Instagram post reminding her 21 million-plus followers that “animals belong in the wild” and tiger cubs used as photo props are “ripped away from their mothers” and will go on to experience a miserable life in captivity.

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins won Most Pawsitive Quarantine Story for adopting her new best friend, Redford, from an animal shelter, avoiding using a dog breeder or pet store.

“Elite” actor Miguel Bernardeau won Favorite PETA Collab for his “Boycott SeaWorld” ad, in which he says, “People my age, we don’t want to see animals in captivity. We want to keep orcas and dolphins in the ocean, where they belong.”

YouTuber Grayson Dolan won Most Inspiring Act of Kindness to Animals after the revelation that he rescued a drowning duckling from a lake.

“These compassionate celebrities didn’t let the pandemic stop them from walking the walk when it comes to kindness to animals,” says PETA senior director of youth programs Marta Holmberg. “PETA is honouring the superstars who are leading by example and proving that helping animals can be as simple as whipping up jackfruit enchiladas or buying a vegan lipstick.”

Each of the winners will receive a framed certificate; other 2020 nominees included Billie Eilish, Kesha, Lili Reinhart, Tabitha Brown, Malia Baker, Haile Thomas, and Ethan Dolan.