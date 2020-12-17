Paul McCartney Talks The Pandemic, ‘The Vaccine Will Get Us Out Of This’

Sir Paul McCartney is hoping it will be his turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

As the United Kingdom was the first country to start vaccines for those over 80, a number of celebs have lined up. McCartney, 78, is looking forward to his jab.

“The vaccine will get us out of this. I think we’ll come through it, I know we’ll come through, and it’s great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed,” he told The Sun.

Sir Ian McKellan, Lionel Blair and Prue Leith have all received their first round of shots this week.

“It’s a very special day. I feel euphoric,” McKellan said afterwards.

“I mean it’s going to be very difficult for a while yet, because you can’t just lock down a whole country unless you’re China. We can’t have that kind of lack of freedom, we’re all brought up to enjoy this great freedom that we have in a democracy,” the former Beatles member said.

“So if somebody says, particularly to younger people, ‘Look, you’ve just got to stay in Saturday night,’ I can’t imagine that all those girls you see in Liverpool in the freezing cold in the tiniest of mini-skirts on a Saturday night in the middle of winter, I’m not sure you can say to them, ‘Look, you’ve got to stay home.'”

McCartney’s newest album McCartney III drops Dec. 18.