Connie Chung Calls Out Barbara Walters, Hugh Grant And More In Tell All Interview

Connie Chung didn’t hold back in a tell all interview, touching on past colleagues, her “The Undoing” cameo and a flirtatious relationship with David Letterman.

Speaking on Andrew Goldman’s “The Originals” podcast, Chung spoke about working at ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, comparing working with Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer as “not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan.”

A rep for Walters told TMZ, “Barbara paved the way for every female journalist that came after her. She has been a tremendous supporter for all women.”

Chung was a frequent guest on the “Late Show with David Letterman” and despite her marriage to Maury Povich, many viewers thought there was chemistry between the two.

“I had this thing for him, and he had a thing for me, and I really think it was inexplicable in that respect,” Chung explained. “And yet I really didn’t have a thing for him. Do you know what I mean?”

She added, “I love people who have a sense of humour and who are charming, and he was that when he was on the air. Off the air, he’s dark … he’s a dark, unhappy sort of, I don’t mean he’s unhappy. He is a kvetch. He’s a goyishe kvetch.”

Chung didn’t leave it all to old news, she also spoke about her recent cameo in “The Undoing” and the “rumpled” Hugh Grant.

“He’s one of those British rumpled fellows,” Chung said of working with Grant. “And his tie was askew, and I am very OCD. So I said, ‘Hugh, straighten up your tie.’ And he goes and fixes it. And then one collar was outside of his suit. And I went, ‘Hugh, fix that.’ And then he was looking like Rodney Dangerfield. He should sit on the back of — like in ‘Broadcast News’ — sit on the back of your jacket, so that it’s nice and tidy.”

It wasn’t her first experience with Grant, having previously interviewed in 1994.

“He was not very friendly. I had interviewed him right after ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ for his next movie. So when I saw him, I said, ‘Oh, hi. I interviewed you … do you remember?’ And he said, ‘No.’ So, I went, ‘OK‘ … I figured he was getting into his acting zone, whatever that is.”

