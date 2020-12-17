‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Series In The Works, Blair Underwood Set To Reprise Role

Fans of vintage legal dramas can prepare for a blast from the past.

Deadline is reporting that plans are in the works for a sequel/revival of “L.A. Law”, the iconic series about a group of lawyers in the City of Angels, which ran from 1986 until 1994.

Blair Underwood, who played attorney Jonathan Rollins in the original, will be reprising the role in the new iteration.

The project has reportedly been driven by TV director-producer Jesse Bochco, son of the series’ creator, the late Steven Bochco, and his widow, Dayna Bochco.

The new series will be written/executive produced by Marc Guggenheim (“Arrow”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”).

According to Deadline, “the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Underwood reprises his role as Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.”

While the focus will be on the new generation of young lawyers at McKenzie Brackman, other members of the original cast will likely reprise their roles in guest spots should the new “L.A. Law” go to series.

Underwood confirmed the new “L.A. Law” was in the works, telling his Twitter followers, “We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted.”