Lark Voorhies Explains How Appearing On ‘Dr. Oz’ Led To Her Appearance In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Lark Voorhies reprised her “Saved By the Bell” role in the new revival — and she has Dr. Oz to thank.

As TooFab reported, on Thursday, Voorhies — who played Lisa Turtle on the show — was joined by her mother, Tricia, for a virtual visit on “The Dr. Oz Show”, where she referenced her appearance on the show earlier this year.

During her February appearance on “Dr. Oz”, she revealed for the first time that she had been diagnosed with schizoaffective thought disorder, a mental disorder that is often misdiagnosed as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. During that visit, she also admitted she was “hurt” to be excluded from the new series.

It was that experience, she explained, that led her to be contacted about doing a cameo in the Peacock “Saved By the Bell” reboot.

She was invited back after sending a note to Dr. Mehmet Oz about her earlier appearance.

“I have you to thank for the wonderful exposure on your show that contributed to the ‘SBTB’ producers rethinking my value to the production,” she wrote. “It’s always so good to be understood and be able to come home! Yes, ‘SBTB’ is home to me.”

According to her mother, Voorhies has made “so much progress” since February, adding, “it’s been incredible.”

“It was a very exciting,” she said of filming her cameo on the show. “I received a call from Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jessie. She sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. And we had a great time shooting it.”

Tricia admitted it felt “really good” to see her daughter back doing what she loves on the show that made her famous. “This is something that she’s been wanting to do and she’s meant to do this, this is what she knows to do,” said Tricia. “It’s a lovely environment at ‘Saved by the Bell’ with the crew, the cast and crew. Everyone gets along, got along really well.”

Asked by Dr. Oz if acting was helping Voorhies’ recovery, Tricia said, “It gives her focus, it gives her purpose, it helps her to feel positive about herself and it gives direction in her life that otherwise she wouldn’t have.”

“Saved By the Bell” airs Thursdays on W Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The entire season is available to stream exclusively on StackTV.