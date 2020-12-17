‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom Jr. Isolating Apart From His Family Following ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Leslie Odom Jr. is being forced to isolate apart from his family as the holidays approach, and it’s all because of an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

On Thursday, the “Hamilton” star appeared virtually on “Today” and discussed DeGeneres announcing she’d tested positive for COVID-19 the day after he was on the set of her how.

Speaking with “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Odom explained that he’s taking an abundance of caution because his wife, Nicolette Robinson, is pregnant with their second child; in addition, the couple also has 3-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well, I haven’t spoken to her, obviously I hope she’s doing okay,” Odom said.

“We’re getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other,” Odom continued..

“The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we’re doing our best,” he admitted. “I’ve got my mask in the house. You know, I’m double-masking in the house.”