‘Sesame Street’ Launches Rohingya Muppets To Help Refugee Kids Learn

“Sesame Street” is helping children from refugee camps.

Most kids living in refugee camps are denied basic necessities, but the beloved children’s show is giving them all the chance to learn.

A new battery-powered projector is giving the kids of the Rohingya camp the chance to see the show. They are also launching the Rohingya Muppets as part of a $200 million effort to expand education at the camp.

The twins, named Noor Yasmin and Aziz, were revealed to NBC News.

The children of the camp were included in creating the puppets because “children learn best when they see themselves.”

Meet Noor and Aziz – 6-year-old playful Muppets who live in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. As part of @SesameWorkshop’s Play to Learn humanitarian program, Noor and Aziz will be part of new educational content to support children & families affected by the Rohingya refugee crisis. pic.twitter.com/3XiJsLbRbV — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 17, 2020

Some of the feedback included that the girl had too much lipstick, but they liked that the boy was wearing sandals.

The Rohingya children are part of the largest refugee camp in the world, with over 1 million inhabitants fleeing the violence in Myanmar.

“If we can help these children get off on the right start, where they can thrive, then they have so much more of a chance of succeeding later on,” Sherrie Westin, president of social impact for Sesame Workshop, said.

The hopes are that “Sesame Street”, along with their partners, will be able to provide the children with the basic math and reading skills.

“Noor and Aziz not only share similar experiences with many of the children who find themselves in the crisis, they will also help these young children to overcome trauma and stress, and build resilience, while engaging in fun play-based learning activities,” Sarah Bouchie, chief impact officer at the LEGO Foundation, said.