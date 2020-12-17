Rapper Action Bronson Reveals He Lost 127 Pounds In 9 Months

Rapper Action Bronson’s fans are discovering there’s a whole lot less of him to love — 127 pounds less.

The former chef — and host of irreverent TV food series “F**k, That’s Delicious” — set out to change his unhealthy lifestyle when lockdown began in New York City in March.

“I’ve been a big boy my whole life and it got out of control,” he explained in an interview with Men’s Health.

“My entire career was based around living a fast, hard life,” he added. “And I got myself together and here we are in December and I’m 249 pounds this morning — shredded!”

One of his new favourite foods has become soup, and he explained why. “You’re boiling out all this goodness, all this soul, and you’re putting back into your soul,” he said.

Of all the foods he’s given up, he admits pasta is the one he’s been missing the most.

“I haven’t had a good pasta in months, man,” he with a tinge of sadness. “I love pasta.”

According to Bronson, his resolve was put to the test when he celebrated his birthday by staring down his own birthday cake.

“I looked at it. I know what that cake taste like,” he said. “But I have willpower now.”