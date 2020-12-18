Paparazzi Agency Agrees To Never Photograph Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Again After Taking ‘Intrusive’ Pictures

A paparazzi agency has agreed to never photograph the Sussexes again after they “unlawfully invaded” their privacy by taking photos of Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

The images in question were snapped on January 20 of this year, showing the Duchess walking with Archie in a baby sling and her two dogs in Horth Hill regional park on Vancouver Island.

Details of the settlement, against Splash News and Picture Agency in relation to the privacy and data protection claim, were read to Mr Justice Nicklin at a virtual High Court hearing on Friday, The Guardian reported.

The agency is now in administration, with a statement stating the parties had agreed to settle the claim over the photos, which were taken in a “remote rural setting” in a Canadian park.

It continued: “The administrators of Splash U.K. have undertaken that, should the entity come out of administration, Splash U.K. will not take any photographs of the Duke and Duchess or their son in the future.”

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan’s law firm Schillings confirmed that while the case had concluded, another claim against a sister agency based in the U.S. would continue.

They said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash U.K.

“This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously – just as any family would.

“A simultaneous and similar claim against Splash U.S., a sister company to Splash U.K., continues to move forward in the British court system.”

Meghan’s solicitor Jenny Afia told the court that “the taking of the photographs constituted an unlawful invasion of privacy.”

She added the photos were taken “on a private family outing in a remote rural setting and there was no public interest in the photographs.”

Afia also said that the day before the pictures were taken, a Splash photographer had undertaken “a full reconnaissance inspection of the Duke and Duchess’s private home, walking around it looking to identify entry and exit points and putting his camera over the fence to take photographs.”

A representative of the agency’s administrators, Neil Allen, confirmed they accepted the statement’s contents.