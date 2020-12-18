Gillian Anderson And ‘The Crown’ Writer Peter Morgan Split After Four Years Together

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan have called it quits after four years.

The pair, who recently worked together on “The Crown”, Morgan being a writer on the show and Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher, “remain great friends” despite the split, the Daily Mail reported.

The publication added the relationship had “run its course” and wasn’t helped by “various work commitments and family logistics.”

Morgan was married to Lila Schwarzenberg from 1997 to 2014; the pair share five children.

Anderson is mom to Piper, 26, with ex-husband Clyde Klotz, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1997.

She also shares sons Felix, 12, and Oscar, 14, with ex Mark Griffiths.

Anderson’s rep told ET Canada of the breakup: “I’m afraid I don’t comment on Gillian’s private life.”

The split comes not long after the actress spoke about working with Morgan on “The Crown” season 4.

She told PORTER, “We would create boundaries around it. Somehow, we managed to get through it OK, and it was fun and actually really lovely to do something together.”