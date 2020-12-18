Eve Gets Emotional As She Says Goodbye On Her Last Episode Of ‘The Talk’

It’s time to say farewell.

Friday is Eve’s last episode on Global’s “The Talk” and she takes some time to say her emotional goodbyes to everyone.

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth As New Co-Hosts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve says to her fellow hosts. “I’ve been so lucky and so thankful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies.”

With tears in her eyes, she continues, “You have been beyond supportive. I was so scared to call you to tell you that I was leaving because I was like, I don’t want to leave. It’s the hardest thing. It’s very bittersweet…It was the most beautiful feeling to feel supported and loved.

“I’ve gotten so many beautiful messages. I’ve gotten nothing but support and I’ve always only gotten love and support every time I’ve come to set. I am grateful. I will be forever grateful. And like I said, this is not goodbye, this is, I’ll see you later and thank you!”

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Guest-Host Amanda Kloots Gets Tearful On Anniversary Of Husband Nick Cordero’s Passing

In 2017, Eve joined “The Talk” to fill the seat vacated by Aisha Tyler.

With Eve departing, and Marie Osmond leaving the show earlier this year, “The Talk” announced this month that Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will be joining the show in 2021.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.