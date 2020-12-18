Dua Lipa And Jimmy Fallon Sing ‘Christmas Is All Around’ From ‘Love Actually’

Can you feel it in your fingers? Feel it in your toes?

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon and guest Dua Lipa got into the holiday spirit by singing the classic comedic song “Christmas Is All Around” from the movie “Love Actually”.

The segment started with Fallon and Lipa bumping into each other. Explaining that she’s saving her voice for Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, Lipa recreated the cue card scene from the movie to suggest they sing together.

avinnnn snow much fun 😫❄️ pic.twitter.com/QJYzw47Eav — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 17, 2020

Earlier this week on Twitter, Lipa shared photos of herself “avinnnn snow much fun” playing around in a new snowsuit.

Tune in to “Saturday Night Live” Dec. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global to see Dua Lipa and the return of Kristen Wiig as host.