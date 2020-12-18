Carrie Underwood Admits She Almost Didn’t Audition For ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood shot to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2005; now, she has admitted she almost didn’t audition for the show.

The country crooner spoke to fellow “Idol” star Kelly Clarkson, who won the first season of the show in 2002, about almost ditching the opportunity because it was such a change for her.

Underwood explained, “Once things started taking off then the thought of me going to Hollywood by myself, and I’d never been on a plane before, it was very unlike me to just go for it.

“It was scary, so I definitely had a moment of ‘What am I doing?’ It’s easier to stay home, you know? But, I mean, I wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now.”

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals How Her Family Is Spending A Festive Pandemic

Underwood also spoke about what it was like to work with her son Isaiah, 5, in the studio while recording her new Christmas album My Gift.

See more in the clip below.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher do gift-giving differently in Nashville it seems, as she recently told ET Canada she asked for cows for Christmas.

“He got me cows, which is what I wanted,” gushed the singer. “They’re my favourite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them.”