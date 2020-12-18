Shania Twain Is Willing To ‘Make An Exception’ For Brad Pitt On His Birthday

Brad Pitt turns 57 on Friday, and Shania Twain is celebrating.

In a tweet, the Canadian country legend wished Pitt a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today 😘 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 18, 2020

Twain has frequently joked about her love for Pitt after including him in the lyrics to her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt,” she sings on the track. “That don’t impress me much.”

In 2017, Twain revealed that she included Pitt in the song after nude photos of the actor were published in Playgirl.

“I just thought, I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I’m like, ‘Well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?'” she told Billboard at the time.