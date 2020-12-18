Season Finale Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Serves Up A Skywalker Surprise

SPOILER ALERT: Reading further will reveal key plot points from the second season finale of Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”.

The second season of “The Mandalorian” has arrived, and the 16th chapter of the “Star Wars”-derived series — dubbed “The Rescue” — featured a surprise post-credits scene that offered not just a cliffhanger but the most solid connection to the original trilogy yet.

Prior to that, the final scene is set on Tatooine, home planet of Luke Skywalker, at the palace of Jabba the Hutt.

Jabba, however, no longer rules the roost (remember when Princess Leia strangled him to death with a chain in “Return of the Jedi”?); instead, it’s his assistant Bib Fortuna who’s now in charge.

Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) arrives, blaster in hand, to lay waste to the guards so she can confront Bib on his throne, when she’s suddenly joined by bounty hunter Boba Fett — who does Shand’s job for her by killing Bib with his blaster, pushing his lifeless body away and taking a seat on the throne.

After the credits roll, an X-wing fighter lands on the light cruiser, with a hooded figure emerging, firing up a green lightsaber and dispatching all the robot guards.

Watching on a screen, Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) reacts joyfully to being in the presence of someone in whom the Force is so strong.

The hooded figure enters, removing his hood to reveal himself to be none other than Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill, accompanied by R2D2.

“Come little one,” Luke tells Grogu before turning to the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal).

“He wants your permission,” Luke tells him. “He’s strong with the Force, but talent without training is nothing. I will give my life to protect the child.”

Grogu gestures to Luke, who picks him up and carries him off.

Meanwhile, Hamill took to Twitter to pay tribute to original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch, who passed away at age 75.

Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. 💔 #RIP_DearJeremy pic.twitter.com/SMvjtQsSwZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2020

The third season of “The Mandalorian” will debut in December 2021.