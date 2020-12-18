Nine-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid YouTube Stars Of 2020 List With Earnings Of $29.5 Million

The highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020 have been revealed, and a nine-year-old is at the top of the list.

Ryan Kaji, who tests out toys on his Ryan’s World channel, is at No. 1 on the Forbes list, earning a whopping $29.5 million, nabbing 12.2 billion views.

All earnings estimates are from June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020.

Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. Mr. Beast, is in at No. 2, earning approximately $24 million with three billion views.

Donaldson’s videos are a mix of stunts and humour; in the last 12 months he has frozen himself in ice and constructed the largest Lego tower ever.

Dude Perfect is at No. 3 on the list, earning $23 million with 2.77 billion views, while Rhett and Link, some of YouTube’s longest-standing stars, are in at No. 4 with earnings of $20 million and 1.9 billion views.

Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), who has been posting breakdowns of video games on YouTube for eight years, is in at No. 5, earning an impressive $19.5 million and nabbing 3.1 billion views.

Gamer Preston Arsement is at No. 6 with earnings of $19 million and 3.3 billion views, while six-year-old Russian YouTuber Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya) is in at No. 7 with earnings of $18.5 million and 39 billion views.

The only adult creating kids’ content on the list, Blippi (Stevin John), is at No. 8 with earnings of $17 million and 8.2 billion views, while David Dobrik, who has driven a convertible through a car wash, shaved someone’s entire body and even once surprised his best friend by marrying his mom, is in at No. 9 with earnings of $14.5 million and 2.7 billion views.

Jeffree Star, who became caught up in a long-running feud with James Charles that resulted in him losing some business deals, rounds off the top 10 with earnings of $15 million and 600 million views.