Paul McCartney Says He Lost The Song Ideas Jimmy Fallon Once Sent Him, But Promises ‘If I Find Them, We Could Do Something’

Jimmy Fallon once sent Paul McCartney some song ideas but, unfortunately for him, the Beatles star misplaced them.

McCartney spoke about the ideas during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, telling an embarrassed Fallon: “I don’t know if you remember, you once sent me a couple of ideas you’d had for songs — no, you did!”

“I’m still feverishly looking for them. ‘Cause they were good,” McCartney added. “And I lost ’em. But they were good — not that good, but they were good.”

“But with your help, anything, I’d take anything,” Fallon replied, adding that he’d had “a few beverages” before sending the song ideas over.

“And then the next day I go, ‘What are you talking about? You can’t send Paul McCartney songs,'” Fallon laughed.

“If I can ever find those tracks, we could do something together,” McCartney insisted. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to find them,” as Fallon jokingly told him he wasn’t really looking.

McCartney, who has just released his new album McCartney III, also spoke about collaborating with other artists during the chat.

He said of working with Kanye West and Rihanna on the song “Four Five Seconds”, “Sometimes I let it happen, I let it come to me. When someone gets in touch and says, ‘I’d like to work with you,’ that’s more likely. That’s what happened with Kanye, you know, it came through the grapevine: ‘Are you interested in working with me?’ So I said, ‘Wow, yeah, I’ll give that a shot.'”