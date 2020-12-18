Fiona Apple Considered Boycotting The Grammys Because Of Dr. Luke Nomination

Fiona Apple hopes Grammy voters are somewhere praying.

The singer spoke with the Guardian on Friday and, while discussing her first album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, turned her attention to what she views as the Recording Academy’s hypocrisy regarding the #MeToo movement.

Of particular concern for Apple is Dr. Luke’s nomination for Record of the Year for his work on Doja Cat’s “Say So” under the pseudonym ‘Tyson Trax.’

“I’m bringing up the Grammys and that’s really something that I shouldn’t be doing, but really, Dr Luke is nominated [under pseudonym Tyson Trax]? They had [Kesha] up there singing ‘Praying’ and now they’re gonna go: ‘Oh but it’s Tyson Trax!'”

Apple is referencing Kesha’s performance of her song “Praying” at the 2018 Grammys, a song was widely believed to be about her allegations of abuse against Dr. Luke. Luke has denied the allegations since they were first reported and continues to do so.

Apple is a three-time nominee at this year’s Grammys: Best Alternative Album for Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and Best Rock Song and Rock Performance for “Shameika”. While Apple was initially excited, like many of her fans, that the Best Rock Performance category comprises female nominees solely this year, it actually led her to consider calling for a boycott of the award ceremony.

Apple explains that she almost sent one of her fansites a photo of her wearing a custom shirt with all the women’s names on it to celebrate the achievement — but she quickly changed her mind.

“I threw it away,” Apple said. “I felt like this is exactly what they want me to do: ‘It’s better now! I got nominated! And it’s all women this year and the Grammys are great!’” she explained. “I keep going back to them putting Kesha on stage like, ‘We believe you’ — and I believe her — then two years later, f[**]king Tyson Trax. Not to go back to that word, but it’s bulls[**]t.” Nevertheless, she says, “The feeling of wanting to celebrate with these women was genuine.”

Apple considered what she would do if she actually won an award this year, saying, “My vision was that I would just get up there with a sledgehammer and I wouldn’t say anything, I would take the Grammy and smash it into enough pieces to share and I would invite all the ladies up.”

Her second thought though was, “I wonder if I can get all these ladies to boycott this shit because of Dr. Luke.”