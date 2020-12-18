Eminem Releases Surprise New Album, Apologizes To Rihanna For Leaked Chris Brown Lyrics

Eminem has just dropped a surprise new album, and one of the tracks offers an apology to Rihanna for an old transgression.

At midnight on Thursday, CNN reports, Slim Shady released Music to Be Murdered By — Side B, described as a “companion” to his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By.

Produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, the new album also features DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sly Pyper.

One of the 16 new tracks on the album is “Zeus”, which includes an apology to Rihanna over some decade-old lyrics that leaked last year, in which Eminem rapped that he “sided” with Chris Brown after his guilty plea on charges of felony assault against Rihanna.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” Eminem raps in the new song. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”