Barack Obama Reveals His List Of The Best Movies & TV Shows Of 2020

Barack Obama has been a busy watcher this year.

On Friday, the former U.S. president revealed his list of 2020’s best movies and TV shows.

RELATED: Lizzo, DaBaby And Bruce Springsteen Among Barack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2019

Obama also noted that given how streaming has been “blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features,” his list has been expanded to include more kinds of “visual storytelling.”

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

While Obama’s list includes popular hit shows like “The Queen’s Gambit”, “The Last Dance” and “The Boys”, he also included a number of lesser-seen but critically acclaimed shows, such as “I May Destroy You” and the documentary “City So Real”, which followed the city of Chicago through a contentious mayoral race, the COVID-19 crisis, and the protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

RELATED: Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

On the movies side of his list, Obama highlighted a number of smaller, independent, foreign and documentary films, including Brazil’s “Bacurau”, an Italian adaptation of Jack London’s “Martin Eden”, the Romanian doc “Collective” and more.

He also included on the list Pixar’s upcoming “Soul”, the Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic “Mank”, and the documentary “Crip Camp”, produced by his own company Higher Ground.