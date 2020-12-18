Livestream: Andrea Bocelli Stages Christmas Performance In Italy’s Frasassi Caves

Andrea Bocelli is bringing his fans an early Christmas gift.

On Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, the Italian opera star will perform in “A Christmas Prayer”, comprising five songs and poetry reading that’s described as celebrating “the power of music to soothe the soul.”

Just as stunning as Bocelli’s soaring voice is the venue, with the performance held within the world-famous Frasassi Caves in Genga, Italy.

Created over the course of 190 million years, the caves are the result of calcareous stratifications that resulted in “a stunning and magical environment of limestone formations.”

Bocelli is joined for the performance by pianist Carlo Bernini and dancer Brittany O’Connor.

Prior to the event, Bocelli shared several brief teasers on social media.

Bocelli’s latest performance follows last week’s livestreamed “Believe in Christmas” concert, held at the Teatro Regio di Parma, Italy, which sold more than 70,000 tickets to a global audience from 120 different countries, highlighted by his jaw-dropping performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with his eight-year-old daughter Virginia.

Bocelli also shared a poem he’ll recite during “A Christmas Prayer”:

Man, how small you are in the presence of Him who wanted you to be made for the light

And how great you are compared to the misery that is produced in you!

Tragically free and suspended between infinity and nothingness,

the vanity of the world, which perishes,

leaving you defeated and vilified

Drunk with pride and lost in your ego,

thunder against fate and its decrees;

Arbiter on earth and of yourself God,

Pursue what makes your days happy.

Impressed and overcome by the light

You cling to those who in the oxen lead you.

What loses you and corrupts you, you love

And all that destroys you, you crave.

Foolish you are, slave in chains,

Rebellious, for the purpose of devoting yourself to the good.

If only for a moment you could

See beyond yourself,

beyond the walls of your painful prison

And wanted to escape the lie and the fear,

Then yes,

you would know the meaning of your life,

and its immense value.