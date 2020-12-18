BTS Reveal ‘A Lot Of Different Artists’ Have Told Them How Passionate Their ARMY Fans Are

BTS broke down their incredible music career during a new Vanity Fair clip.

The K-pop superstars discussed key moments, such as their first tweet as a band, releasing their first single “No More Dream”, becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard Music Award, and Love Yourself: Tear debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

They then got into more recent times, including being nominated for their first Grammy Award for “Dynamite”, as well as that Grammys 2020 performance of “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

J-Hope noted there was some talk about BTS being the first Korean artists to perform at the awards show, with Jin adding, “It was really fun. This opportunity happened thanks to our fans and it brought a lot of attention to us.

“A lot of different artists came up to us to say hi. And said, ‘Wow, your fans are so passionate. How do you do it?'”

“A lot of people approached us and connected with us because of our fans. We experienced a lot of that at the Grammys so it was fascinating. So, we’re really thankful and we had a lot of fun,” Jin shared.

See more in the clip above.