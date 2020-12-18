Russell Dickerson Surprises Paralyzed Fan With Wheelchair Accessible SUV In Touching Video

Russell Dickerson is giving back this holiday season.

On Friday, the country singer shared an emotional video surprising one deserving teen with a brand-new wheelchair-accessible SUV.

Seventeen-year-old Sarah Frei experienced the unimaginable while driving with her friends this past summer when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Despite the devastating and life-changing event, Frei has kept her spirits high and is determined not to let this tragedy define her.

While recovering in hospital, the teen’s cheerleading squad created a dance routine to her favourite song, Dickerson’s “Home Sweet”, which she also performed from her hospital bed in a touching video.

The lyrics to the singer’s new song, featured on his sophomore album Southern Symphony, is an inspiring reminder for everyone when he sings: “Home sweet, you and me / Ain’t got much, but we got all we need.”

The country singer took notice of Frei’s emotional clip and commended her bravery on social media, “You’re crushing it girl! I hope we can meet in person someday and do this dance together!”

The country singer knew he had to do something special for his fan, making her dreams come true earlier this week when he surprised her on a video call with a new, wheelchair-accessible SUV.

“When you were doing that dance to ‘Home Sweet’, and the joy on your face, after what you had just experienced, that is what just rocked my world,” Dickerson told Frei. “I’m so glad ‘Home Sweet’ could be such a song of hope and joy for you.”

Fans can watch Frei’s heartwarming reaction above.