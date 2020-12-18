George Clooney Dishes On His Bad Batman Performance, Pranking Famous Friends

George Clooney is getting candid about his performance in the widely panned “Batman & Robin” and also sharing some of his favorite pranks he’s pulled on his famous friends.

Speaking on “The Howard Stern Show,” Clooney told Stern that it is physically painful for him to watch his performance as the Caped Crusader, explaining, “It’s so bad that it actually hurts to watch.”

“The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it,” Clooney said. “Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay, and it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’” He added, “We all whiffed on that one.”

Clooney also shared that friend Ben Affleck called him asking for advice when he was offered the role of the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s take on the DC comic hero. Clooney told Affleck not to do it and advised him to make sure that his bat-suit doesn’t have nipples. However, Clooney feels that Affleck ended up doing a great job in the role.

Of his penchant for pulling pranks on his famous friends, Clooney doled out anecdotes on a handful of his japes, particularly those involving Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Meryl Streep.

Regarding Damon, Clooney said that for years he bought ads in two of Hollywood’s biggest trade publications, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, campaigning for Damon to be named sexiest man alive using a photo of Damon in a neon green speedo from his appearance in “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

Another time, Clooney posed as Pitt, sending Meryl Streep a collection of instructional audio recordings on accents ahead of Streep’s performance as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” The rouse was payback for a prank Pitt pulled on Clooney during the filming of “Ocean’s 12” in Italy. Pitt had posters put up all around Lake Cuomo, where Clooney has a home, saying, in Italian, that locals should only address Clooney as his character, “Danny Ocean.” The local media eventually caught wind, not knowing it was a prank, and labeled Clooney, “Il Divo.”