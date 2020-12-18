Victoria Beckham Shares Chaotic Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Her Family Christmas Card

“Why is it so difficult?”

Getting the Beckham clan together for a simple family Christmas card photo is a lot harder than you might think.

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham shared a video on her Instagram account showing just how chaotic it was to wrangle her four children for a simple photo in front of a Christmas tree.

“Never work with kids or animals!!” she joked in the caption.

“It’s a Christmas card guys, this is meant to be a nice thing to do,” she urges her kids as the family’s dogs intrude on the scene.

“It’s a lovely Christmas,” she tells daughter Harper, before yelling at one of her sons, “Pick up a dog!”

Finally, with all the kids lined up in a row, Beckham manages to snap a decent photo.