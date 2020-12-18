‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Confirms Patrick Dempsey Will Make Another Appearance

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been bringing back numerous characters from the show’s past for its current season, including Patrick Dempsey’s neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.

“Grey’s” showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke with Variety about some of her other plans for this season, and she confirmed that won’t be the last that have seen of Dempsey.

“You will see McDreamy again in the back half of the season,” Vernoff revealed.

Vernoff also addressed whether this season — the show’s 17th — could potentially be its last.

“‘I don’t know’ is the honest answer. I don’t know,” she admitted. “And so, I planned a phenomenal season, and I’ve planned what can be a season finale or what could be a series finale.”

According to Vernoff, a decision on the fate of the show has yet to be made.

“I never really believe it’s really over until everybody sits me down — they’re all going to have to come together and sit me down and tell me it’s really over. But you always have to plan for both contingencies,” she explained.

“We have a plan for how the season is going to end, and I feel really good about that plan, but I will say that at this point in any given season, we usually have a plan for where the season is going to end and it doesn’t always end where we think it will,” she added. “So, you never know.”