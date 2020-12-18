‘The Undoing’ Star Matilda De Angelis Shares An Unfiltered Look At Her Acne

Matilda de Angelis is sharing a refreshing look at her skin struggles.

The actress, 25, who is known for her role of Elena Alves in “The Undoing”, posted an unfiltered selfie, showing her face “eaten by acne.”

“There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well,” De Angelis wrote, later translating her caption from Italian. “There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life, don’t they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them.”

For the Italian star, the acne affects her confidence.

“Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being ‘splendid’, ‘in part’ and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin,” she said.

“There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better. Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones.”

Following her breakout role in “The Undoing”, Angelis is currently filming “Across The River And Into The Trees” with Liev Schreiber and Josh Hutcherson.