George Clooney Discusses His Near-Fatal Motorcycle Accident: ‘If I’d Landed Any Other Way It Probably Would’ve Killed Me’

George Clooney spoke about his near-fatal 2018 motorcycle accident in Sardinia during a tell-all chat with Howard Stern this week.

The actor, who has been busy promoting his new movie “The Midnight Sky”, recalled: “I was going about 70mph and a guy turned in front of me and I was launched. It does all those things you see in the street after an accident, it knocked me out of my shoes, my shoes were all the way down the street.

“I landed on my hands and knees… if I’d landed any other way it probably would’ve killed me. I used up my nine lives on that one.”

Clooney added of now being banned from being on his bike, “I was in the hospital and Amal came in and got me, in a very vulnerable position I’ll say, and said, ‘OK, that’s it with motorcycles,’ and I was like, ‘OK.'”

Clooney revealed that, despite his lying there in pain, peoples’ initial reaction was to get out their phones and take pictures.

He told Stern, “I’m a pretty optimistic guy and I believe in the goodness of people, I think that things in general work out. But I will say, there was that moment when I hit the ground and I was waiting for the switch to click off I thought, This was it.”

“I’d broken this windshield, I thought all my teeth were knocked out [but] it was glass from the windshield in my mouth. I was bleeding a lot, screaming.

“Everybody got out and just pulled out their cameras and started taking pictures.”

Clooney also spoke about what life has been like in lockdown during the interview. See more in the clip below.